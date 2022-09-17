Morris Brown College reports clock tower ‘purposefully’ smashed

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Friday, school officials from Morris Brown College said they are still looking for the people responsible for smashing the clock faces on a historic campus tower.

“It was absolutely purposefully done,” said Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College. “Some individuals went straight to the clock tower to deface it,” said James, in an interview with CBS46 on Friday.

Dr. James said campus security chased away a group of young people roughly two weeks ago, around 2 a.m.

He said that nothing was reported stolen.

“That clock tower is a symbolic symbol of Morris Brown College. If you look at our logo, you’ll see the clock tower Fountain Hall,” said Dr. James.

James said he reported the incident to the Atlanta Police Department and they’re looking at nearby surveillance cameras to identify those responsibly.

In April, Morris Brown College regained full accreditation after a 20-year battle.

The historically black college was founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church to provide higher education for African Americans after the Civil War.

Dr. James said Fountain Hall was built in 1882 by former slaves.

He said civil rights activist W.E.B Du Bois had an office on the second floor.

In 2019, Dr. James said there were 20 students enrolled at Morris Brown.

He said, now, the college has roughly 250 students enrolled for the 2022 school year.

“You feel the excitement of people. Anytime you bring up Morris Brown College, the first thing they say, is wow you just got reaccredited, and I’m like yes,” said Cinque Singleton, a freshman from New Orleans.

Dr. James said the university has started fundraising to replace the clock faces and renovate other campus buildings.

“This is not going to stop us. It’s just a road bump. But we’re going to continue to move forward, nothing is going to stop Morris Brown’s resurrection,” said James.

