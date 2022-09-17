Newlyweds upset after violinist is wedding no-show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a day Chelsea Downer will always cherish, but her wedding day did not go off without a hitch.

“He was the first vendor we booked for our wedding that’s how bad we wanted him,” Downer said.

She hired a violinist to perform on her big day and she said it wasn’t just any violinist.

“He’s very talented and I think that is what is most sad about it. He’s such a talented person and he’s been Grammy-nominated,” Downer said.

She signed a contract with Ashanti Floyd, better known as The Mad Violinist, and even got a deal or so she thought.

“He offered us 10% off if we paid completely upfront so we did that. We ended up sending him via Venmo $1,600,” Downer said.

But on the wedding day, Chelsea said The Mad Violinist was a no show and she has yet to receive a refund.

“Now we’re three weeks out, three weeks after the wedding and he still hasn’t said a word, hasn’t paid us back and then I’ve met several others he’s also done this to as well,” Downer said.

According to the better business bureau, The Mad Violinist has an “F” rating due to unresolved complaints.

“Even if it’s just an event a birthday you’re taking this joy, this happy time that’s supposed to be of celebrating away from people,” Downer said.

CBS46 contacted The Mad Violinist. He told us his manager double booked him the day of Downer’s wedding. He also said he’s been in the hospital dealing with family health issues.

But a friend of Chelsea’s said he was performing at a wedding last weekend.

“If you made a mistake, you need to fix it. You need to pay people back,” Downer said.

Now Ashanti Floyd sent CBS46 a lengthy statement in response to the complaints. He said, “I own up to missing a number of weddings” and " I’m not concerned with resolving these issues. They will be resolved.” In Downer’s case, he told CBS46 he would issue a refund in the next 30-days.

Statement:

I would like to thank anyone, & everyone who has booked me, or bought a ticket to one of my shows within the last 20 years. First and foremost, I own up to missing a number of weddings. Especially since covid, while dealing with a lot of hardships not only with my business but in life in general as a father of 6. I know how valuable people’s weddings are, & am truly sorry for any pain I may have caused. I know I have a small number of bad reviews on the internet. I’ve played well over 1000 shows, weddings, & events, including hundreds here in the Atlanta area, as well as donated a lot of my time to give back. Nowhere will you find 20 years of bad reviews. Some issues I have worked through and refunded, but clients kept posts up, and some I’m still resolving not only with clients but with my liability insurance. I’m not proud of this at all, as it looks very bad, and I don’t blame anyone for being mad. Even, asking for some patience, some have taken to social media with attacks, making communication harder while issues were being resolved. Almost a year & a half ago, I had to fire an assistant who also double booked me for things, that I had to clean up, before taking back control. When covid hit, I was able to give back about 30 refunds from cancellations, totaling up to $30,000, and also sort through about 20 postponements. Through the postponements, I contracted Covid 5 times, including pneumonia, while missing other gigs as a result. I still had to get back up each time and do this to feed my kids. I play 60-70 gigs a year, and these last few just haven’t been my year. Even the couple who felt the need to call the news, and complain, I’ve been performing the same circle of friends’ weddings for over a decade, with over 25 weddings between them, and just recently missed a few in that circle. I thought covid was the end of my troubles, only to learn the hard way, thatit was the beginning of a very tough year, due to feeling the aftermath financially, and in life. A week ago, I introduced a newborn into this world, but it wasn’t easy. Her mother was hospitalized many times, and I had to be there to make sure she, and the baby made it through. I remember in my 20′s, I was able to live, and perform so effortlessly, with not as much responsibility on my hands. I’ve now taken a step back, slowed down on booking gigs, and learned the hard way, I can’t move like I once did, for thousands of people around the world for so many years. I created this movement to motivate people who look like me, to believe in their voice on their violins, and show them, that they too can make a living doing this. The movement is strong, and I’m fulfilled. There are so many great violinists out here now. Some who I hired to fill in for me if I couldn’t make it. Somewhere along the way, this became a hustle to feed my kids, and not for the love any more. I’m not concerned with resolving these issues. They will be resolved. I just ask for prayers for my mental health, & families health, because I’ve given everything I have to this beautiful city since moving here homeless 15 years ago, and still continue to give what I have left. Even through the storm. Thank you, CBS for your concern.

