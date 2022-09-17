Newlyweds upset after violinist is wedding no-show

Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a day Chelsea Downer will always cherish, but her wedding day did not go off without a hitch.
“He was the first vendor we booked for our wedding that’s how bad we wanted him,” Downer said.
She hired a violinist to perform on her big day and she said it wasn’t just any violinist.
“He’s very talented and I think that is what is most sad about it. He’s such a talented person and he’s been Grammy-nominated,” Downer said.
She signed a contract with Ashanti Floyd, better known as The Mad Violinist, and even got a deal or so she thought.
“He offered us 10% off if we paid completely upfront so we did that. We ended up sending him via Venmo $1,600,” Downer said.
But on the wedding day, Chelsea said The Mad Violinist was a no show and she has yet to receive a refund.
“Now we’re three weeks out, three weeks after the wedding and he still hasn’t said a word, hasn’t paid us back and then I’ve met several others he’s also done this to as well,” Downer said.
According to the better business bureau, The Mad Violinist has an “F” rating due to unresolved complaints.
“Even if it’s just an event a birthday you’re taking this joy, this happy time that’s supposed to be of celebrating away from people,” Downer said.
CBS46 contacted The Mad Violinist. He told us his manager double booked him the day of Downer’s wedding. He also said he’s been in the hospital dealing with family health issues.
But a friend of Chelsea’s said he was performing at a wedding last weekend.
“If you made a mistake, you need to fix it. You need to pay people back,” Downer said.
Now Ashanti Floyd sent CBS46 a lengthy statement in response to the complaints. He said, “I own up to missing a number of weddings” and " I’m not concerned with resolving these issues. They will be resolved.” In Downer’s case, he told CBS46 he would issue a refund in the next 30-days.