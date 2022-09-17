Police need help finding a 27-year-old man last seen in Union City in August

Nicolas Ellis
Nicolas Ellis(Union City Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Union City police officials are asking for help in locating a 27-year-old man with medical issues who was last seen in August.

According to officials, Nicolas Ellis was last seen near a McDonalds located on SR-138 in Union City around 12:30 on Aug. 25.

Ellis is described as an African-American man, he is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Officials describe him as having “shoulder-length dreadlocks,” and he is possibly wearing a Gray McDonalds shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Ellis suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and has not taken his medications.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Nicholas Ellis call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Friday, school officials from Morris Brown College said they are still looking for the...
Morris Brown College reports clock tower ‘purposefully’ smashed
Newlyweds upset after violinist is wedding no-show
Newlyweds upset after violinist is wedding no-show
Yolanda Louise Brown
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
Dr. M. Brian Blake
Georgia State installs university’s first black president