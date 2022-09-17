Police need help finding a 27-year-old man last seen in Union City in August

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Union City police officials are asking for help in locating a 27-year-old man with medical issues who was last seen in August.

According to officials, Nicolas Ellis was last seen near a McDonalds located on SR-138 in Union City around 12:30 on Aug. 25.

Ellis is described as an African-American man, he is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Officials describe him as having “shoulder-length dreadlocks,” and he is possibly wearing a Gray McDonalds shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Ellis suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and has not taken his medications.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Nicholas Ellis call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

