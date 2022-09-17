Roswell lowers property taxes, but November vote could raise them

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell’s millage rate is now at the lowest it’s been in 35 years.

That’s because this week the Roswell City Council approved a new property tax rate 5.4% lower than last year’s. Making it one of the lowest rates in north Fulton County.

Councilwoman Christine Hall, who is also the liaison to the city’s finance department, says this means the average Roswell homeowner will pay about $800 in property taxes this year.

“Which is $45 less this year than it would be with the prior year’s millage rate,” Hall said. “It may not sound like a lot of money, but over many homes, it adds up to a lot of money. With inflation, with the price of gas, with the price of groceries, with general inflation people’s pocketbooks are hurt and they are feeling the pain. So I think this is very timely.”

But in November Roswell residents will vote on a bond referendum, which could result in approximately a $350 property tax increase.

According to the City of Roswell website, when voters go to the polls on November 8 they’ll be asked to vote on three separate questions for the City of Roswell’s Bond Referendum to authorize funds for the following major City projects:

Question 1: $107.6 million for Recreation, Parks, Bicycle and Pedestrian Paths, and Sidewalks

Question 2: $52 million for Public Safety (Police and Fire) Capital Projects

Question 3: $20 million for a Public Parking Deck

The first question will ask voters to consider approval of a bond to fund capital projects for “recreation, parks, bicycle and pedestrian paths, and sidewalks.”

Here is how the first question will appear on the ballot. Voters will respond “yes” or “no.”

Shall the City of Roswell, Georgia (the “City”) issue general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $107,600,000 for the purpose of providing funds to (a) acquire, construct, renovate and install the following capital projects for the City: recreation, parks, bicycle and pedestrian paths, and sidewalks; (b) pay capitalized interest on such bonds; and (c) pay of all expenses incident to accomplishing the foregoing?

If this bond is approved by voters, funding will be put towards these projects. Approval of any of the ballot questions would result in a property tax increase, reflected in the fall 2023 City property tax bill.

Based on an average Roswell home valued at $450,000, taxpayers can expect the $107.6 million bond for Recreation, Parks, Bicycle and Pedestrian Paths, and Sidewalks to cost $205 per year or $17.08 a month in additional property taxes.

The second question will ask voters to consider approval of a bond to fund capital projects for “public safety (police and fire) capital projects.”

”Here is how the first question will appear on the ballot. Voters will respond “yes” or “no.”

Shall the City of Roswell, Georgia (the “City”) issue general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $52,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds to (a) acquire, construct and install public safety (police and fire) capital projects for the City; (b) pay capitalized interest on such bonds; and (c) pay of all expenses incident to accomplishing the foregoing?

If this bond is approved by voters, funding will be put towards these projects. Approval of any of the ballot questions would result in a property tax increase, reflected in the fall 2023 City property tax bill.

Based on an average Roswell home valued at $450,000, taxpayers can expect the $52 million bond for Public Safety (Police and Fire) Capital Projects would cost $99 per year or $8.25 per month in additional property taxes.

The third question will ask voters to consider approval of a bond to fund capital projects for a “public parking deck.” Here is how the first question will appear on the ballot. Voters will respond “yes” or “no.”

Shall the City of Roswell, Georgia (the “City”) issue general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $20,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds to (a) acquire, construct and install a public parking deck for the City; (b) pay capitalized interest on such bonds; and (c) pay of all expenses incident to accomplishing the foregoing?

If this bond is approved by voters, funding will be put towards these projects. Approval of any of the ballot questions would result in a property tax increase, reflected in the fall 2023 City property tax bill.

Based on an average Roswell home valued at $450,000, taxpayers can expect the $20 million bond for the Public Parking Deck would cost the average homeowner $38 per year or $3.17 per month.

Roswell voters can learn more about the bond referendum at a series of public meetings.

September 20, 2022, 7 PM East Roswell Park 9000 Fouts Road Roswell, GA 30076

October 4, 2022, 7 PM Hembree Park 850 Hembree Road Roswell, GA 30076

October 18, 2022, 7 PM Roswell Area Park Bill Johnson Community Activity Building10495 Woodstock Road Roswell, GA 30075

October 25, 2022, 7 PM Roswell Adult Recreation Center830 Grimes Bridge Road Roswell, GA 30075

October 26, 2022, 7 PM St. Andrew Catholic Church675 Riverside Road Roswell, GA 30075

