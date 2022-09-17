Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”

FBI Agents say the Clayton County Sheriff placed four different inmates in restraint chairs as punishment inside the Clayton County jail violating their civil rights and use of force policies last year. He pleaded not guilty in federal court and was released on a signature bond.

The Social Media Manager for Sheriff Hill issued the following statement:

“We are excited to confirm that Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial next month on October 12th and a pre-trial conference has been set for Sept, 27th. A journalist who requested video from the Sheriff’s Office under the open records act summed up accurately just one of the many problems with the case against Sheriff Victor Hill which can be seen by clicking here:

In February, a former Clayton County inmate filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit against Sheriff Hill on allegations that she was denied medical attention during her 2019 pregnancy resulting in the death of her child.

In the lawsuit, Tiana Hill, who was an inmate at the jail from Sept. 2019 to Feb. 2020, noted she repeatedly requested prenatal care throughout her pregnancy. but received no medical attention.

In December, Hill was admitted into the jail infirmary despite allegedly requesting to be taken to the hospital. Thirteen hours following her admittance, Hill gave birth to her baby who was promptly taken to the hospital for care.

The child died days later on Jan. 3. Now, Hill says she is suing jail administrators, agents who denied care, supervisors, her assigned doctor Charles Clopton and Sheriff Victor Hill who ran the jail at the time of the incident.

