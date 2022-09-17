Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon.

The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. from noon until 6 p.m. One of the organizers said people were lining up as early as 9 a.m. to attend the event. A portion of Old National Highway was in a traffic jam getting into the parking lot for several miles.

Families enjoyed free food, beverages, rides, games and even some of their favorite cartoon characters including Woody from Toy Story, Lilo from Lilo and Stitch, Spiderman, Batman and a princess.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is currently in jail on RICO charges. Prosecutors claim he is a high-ranking member of the YSL street gang.

One of the event organizers said they’re proud of Gunna and his accomplishments and happy that the event is still going on in his absence.

“We’re happy that this is happening. This is such a much-needed and positive community event. The weather is nice and a lot of people have shown up,” said Jasmine Crowe-Houston, one of the organizers. “There were people here lining up at 9 a.m. to attend. There’s great food, great people and fun for the whole family. We’re happy Gunna is doing this in his community where he is from.”

Last year, the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared September 16th to be Gunna Day, the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School.

Second annual Gunna Fest (CBS46 News)

Gunna teamed up with Goodr Grocery Store to provide free rides, games and food to everyone in attendance.

According to officials, his recently released single with fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby titled “Drip Too Hard,” amassed more than 10,000,000 streams. He has released two albums that were ranked atop the Billboard Top 200 charts.

Born and raised in College Park, the “Drip Season” rapper was influenced by innovative hip-hop from the legendary Atlanta rap group OutKast, Harlem rapper Cam’Ron and fellow Atlanta rapper Future.

“Really excited to still be doing this with Gunna. We’ve been working together since 2018. The first event we did was at a Walmart in College Park, for a Christmas event,” said Crowe. “It’s just exciting to see him giving back to his own community and he has not forgotten about it.”

