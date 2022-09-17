Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month.

PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20, vehicle may belong to missing Newton County woman

Brown was last seen at a pub in Hapeville on Sept. 2.

Her family held a press conference on Sept. 6 asking for help to locate Brown. At that time, Brown’s son said her 2020 Chevy Impala was also missing.

Hapeville Police said Brown left the city on her own and that no criminal activity occurred against her in the city.

Brown’s sister said that she was 100% convinced that Yolanda’s “friend-making” led to her disappearance.

A car with obvious damage was found by Georgia State Troopers on Monday. A cause of death has not been released.

