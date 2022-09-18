Police give ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Emory Oxford campus

Emory University Oxford campus
Emory University Oxford campus(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are looking for the person who called in a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of the Emory University Oxford campus Sunday, according to a social media post.

“Emory is aware of a bomb threat on the campus. As a precaution, the university evacuated the Jolley Residential Center buildings. Law enforcement officials are searching the area.”

