Police give ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Emory Oxford campus

UPDATE: All clear issued at Oxford. No device was found. Students can return to the Jolley Residential Center buildings. — Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) September 18, 2022

Police are looking for the person who called in a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of the Emory University Oxford campus Sunday, according to a social media post.

“Emory is aware of a bomb threat on the campus. As a precaution, the university evacuated the Jolley Residential Center buildings. Law enforcement officials are searching the area.”

