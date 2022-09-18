CBS46 News continuous coverage on Queen Elizabeth II’s death in London

Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London.
Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London.(WRDW)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDON (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. They will provide live coverage on-air and online for CBS46 and WBTV respectively.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II, 4/21/26-9/8/22

Sept. 17

