Child taken to hospital after falling out of second-story building, officials say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second-story building Sunday afternoon.

According to a DeKalb County Fire spokesperson the incident happened at 1210 Druid Hills Reserve.

Fire officials did not say how old the child is or what the child’s current condition is.

CBS46 will update this story as it develops.

