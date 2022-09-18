Fatal shooting under investigation in Stockbridge

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting homicide investigation is underway in Stockbridge on Saturday night.

Police officials tell CBS46 News that a male was found dead in the roadway near the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive around 4:30 p.m.

In Bibb County, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot near the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road. The male later died from his injuries, according to officials.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by police at this time. There is no additional information. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

