FIRST ALERT | Hot weather returns this week!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The hottest weather in more than two weeks creeps into the forecast this workweek.

A ridge of high pressure - sinking air, hotter and drier forecast - builds across the southeast this workweek. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s across Metro Atlanta Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday afternoons. Ironically, fall officially begins Thursday!

Thankfully, humidity remains low. It won’t feel too much hotter than the actual air temperature through this hot stretch.

This round of hot weather is not forecast to last too long. A ‘cold front’ approaches late in the workweek, bringing a return of more fall weather.

