FIRST ALERT | Hot weather returns this week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The hottest weather in more than two weeks creeps into the forecast this workweek.

A ridge of high pressure - sinking air, hotter and drier forecast - builds across the southeast this workweek. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s across Metro Atlanta Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday afternoons. Ironically, fall officially begins Thursday!

FIRST ALERT | Summer isn't over yet. Hotter weather builds back in heading into the middle of the workweek. Thankfully, humidity remains low (see below)... so it won't feel too much hotter than what the thermometer reads.@cbs46 #atlwx #firstalertatl pic.twitter.com/RbYIWhGHne — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) September 18, 2022

Thankfully, humidity remains low. It won’t feel too much hotter than the actual air temperature through this hot stretch.

This round of hot weather is not forecast to last too long. A ‘cold front’ approaches late in the workweek, bringing a return of more fall weather.

