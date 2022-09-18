FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warm, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Week
Sunny and beautiful! Warm temperatures with low humidity.
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A dry week ahead with warming temperatures into the low 90′s beginning on Tuesday! The humidity stays low and the skies stay dry. Fall officially starts on Thursday and we will usher in fall with 90 degree temperatures! Temperatures do cool off into the low 80′s by Friday.
