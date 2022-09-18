Funeral held for Georgia State trooper killed in training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia state troopers gathered to show their respect for trooper cadet Patrick Dupree who died on Sept. 8.

Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a Facebook post, the Georgia Department of Public Safety says the shotgun stress course “[pushes cadets] beyond all limits they ever thought they could handle.”

Those who knew Dupree remember him as a kind-hearted person.

“He would pull down where I live and he would be writing his report and I would talk to him and he was always in happy mode, you can always tell he had god in his heart.”

Dale Rhodes says Dupree worked as an officer where he lived in Charlee.

Rhodes says he came to pay his respects --- as did many others.

“He wanted to be the best he could be and when I was younger that was the same spirit I had, I was an airborne ranger in the military so I can understand that it’s hard to relay it unless you go through it so I’m just here to show my appreciation for his sacrifice.”

