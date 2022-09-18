LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II 9/18/22

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Sunday is the last full day of viewing for those who wish to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral will take place on Sept. 19.

Sept. 18

The congregation at Methodist Central Hall in London where the media is based, singing, for the first time in 70 years, “God Save The King.” Amazing moment. pic.twitter.com/okdAdyFMxc — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 18, 2022

