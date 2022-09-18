LIVE REPORTS FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of death of Queen Elizabeth II 9/18/22

CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum providing live reports from London
CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum providing live reports from London(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Sunday is the last full day of viewing for those who wish to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral will take place on Sept. 19.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II, 4/21/26-9/8/22

Follow Rick Folbaum on Instagram

Read all the related stories

Sept. 18

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

World leaders begin arriving to London
World leaders arriving for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Austin Thomason birthday party
9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash
Euharlee Police Department Officer Patrick Dupree
Funeral held for Georgia State trooper killed in training exercise
Funeral held for Georgia State trooper killed in training exercise