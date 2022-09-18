Attorneys for music exec Chaka Zulu respond to murder charges
Zulu ‘lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense,’ remain confident his name will be cleared
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music executive and Atlanta rapper Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting in Buckhead in June, Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News.
Officials say Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was identified by police as a suspect in a case dating back to June.
Zulu faces murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery charges.
On Sept. 13, Obafemi turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail. Officials said he posted bond later that day.
In June, Zulu was injured in a triple shooting outside of a restaurant in Buckhead.
Two other men were shot, one of which died. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Artez Benton.
Zulu, Ludacris and Zulu’s brother Jeff Dixon founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998. The label signed a long-term deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2008.
Zulu’s attorney issued a statement:
Zulu was honored earlier this year by the Atlanta Hawks as one of their Forever 404 honorees.
