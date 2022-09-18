Attorneys for music exec Chaka Zulu respond to murder charges

Zulu ‘lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense,’ remain confident his name will be cleared
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music executive and Atlanta rapper Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting in Buckhead in June, Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials say Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was identified by police as a suspect in a case dating back to June.

Zulu faces murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery charges.

On Sept. 13, Obafemi turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail. Officials said he posted bond later that day.

In June, Zulu was injured in a triple shooting outside of a restaurant in Buckhead.

Two other men were shot, one of which died. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Artez Benton.

Zulu, Ludacris and Zulu’s brother Jeff Dixon founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998. The label signed a long-term deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2008.

Zulu’s attorney issued a statement:

Zulu was honored earlier this year by the Atlanta Hawks as one of their Forever 404 honorees.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Austin Thomason birthday party
9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash
Euharlee Police Department Officer Patrick Dupree
Funeral held for Georgia State trooper killed in training exercise
Funeral held for Georgia State trooper killed in training exercise
Ludacris’ manager, music executive Chaka Zulu facing murder charges
9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash