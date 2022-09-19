1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Lawrenceville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Saturday night in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett Police Department says the double shooting took place at an apartment building on Britain Drive.

Police responded to a person shot call at about 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the body 39-year-old Patrick Jones o Lawrenceville outside. A short distance away, they found 49-year-old Kevin March of Lawrenceville.

March was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition at the time.

At this time, the motive for the incident is unknown and no arrests have been made. Gwinnett Police investigators are asking the public to contact the police department with any information relevant to this investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

