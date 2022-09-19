13-year-old boy found dead in wooded area near Lithonia Park, police say
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a wooded area near a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, according to police.
The child’s name and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.
