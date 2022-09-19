13-year-old boy found dead in wooded area near Lithonia Park, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a wooded area near a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, according to police.

The child’s name and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.