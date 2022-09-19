ARTportunity Knocks returns to Town Center at Cobb, Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ARTportunity Knocks will make another appearance at Town Center at Cobb Sept. 24.

Events will include visual art displays, panels on building healthy relationships and collaborations with community organizations such as the sheriff’s office. Student and culinary artists will also be in attendance.

ARTportunity Knocks is a peace-focused philanthropic program that visits the Town Center at Cobb mall once a month.

The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at noon and run until 3 p.m.

