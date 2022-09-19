Chipotle introduces Garlic Guajillo Steak in Atlanta locations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chipotle has introduced its newest menu item at all eight metro Atlanta locations.

The new bowl features cuts of steak topped with garlic, guajillo peppers and cilantro.

Chipotle introduced the meal in a novel manner: through an “immersive Garlic Guajillo Steak experience” in the video game Roblox. Users are able to build the bowl in-game before they try it out in the real world. They can also talk to Chipotle Head Chef Nevielle Panthaky to learn more about the dish’s ingredients.

The Garlic Guajillo Steak is available for a limited time.

Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee on all Garlic Guajillo Steak orders placed online through Sept. 25.

