Community pushes back against developer’s plans for Star Bar

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Star Community Bar, a three-decade staple that sits on Moreland Avenue is a beloved part of Little Five Points. Frederick Noble knows first-hand.

“You’re going to come to the Star Bar on a Tuesday night because it’s open and your friends are here. It’s a community center,” he said.

But the future of this beloved bar is now uncertain, after an Atlanta-based developer, Third and Urban, bought it, along with some of the surrounding land.

“They just feel that the building is in disrepair and want to put a different building up,” said Dusty Mumma, co-owner.

The developer is proposing a mixed-used space with retail, shopping, and living space. They offered the bar a spot in the new building, but one of the co-owners, Luke Lewis said they are not sure they could financially support that move. Customers said the building is what makes the bar so unique.

“You can build a new bar, but the memories we assign to a space hold value. When you walk in the door in a place, you feel that,” said Noble.

Sunday, dozens of people showed up at a meeting to give their input on the proposed development. There is massive pushback, with many who said taking away the building will take away some of the character and charm in Little Five Points.

“I don’t think it’s fair. Keep communities the communities. This is a big part of Little Five Points. It’s what helps make this Little Five Points. Let’s face it, we don’t need any more condos and people,” said Mumma.

In a matter of days, thousands of people signed a petition to “Save the Star Bar Atlanta.” Many expressed concerns over how removing local businesses could also remove the neighborhood’s personality.

Nothing is set in stone just yet. The owners said they are willing to negotiate with the developer to come to a resolution. For now, plans are on hold until January 2023.

