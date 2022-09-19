Danny Ocean plays Buckhead Theatre Feb. 22

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Venezuelan reggaeton and dance-pop singer Danny Ocean will perform at the Buckhead Theatre Feb. 22.

Ocean will tour in support of his recent album @dannocean. It will be his first major tour of the United States. The tour begins Feb. 2 in San Francisco and ends Feb. 26 in Miami.

Several of his singles have been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, including his debut single “Me Rehúso.” “Me Rehúso” has been certified 13 times platinum.

Tickets will be available Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

