Danny Ocean plays Buckhead Theatre Feb. 22

Singer Danny Ocean performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico City,...
Singer Danny Ocean performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)(Ginnette Riquelme | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Venezuelan reggaeton and dance-pop singer Danny Ocean will perform at the Buckhead Theatre Feb. 22.

Ocean will tour in support of his recent album @dannocean. It will be his first major tour of the United States. The tour begins Feb. 2 in San Francisco and ends Feb. 26 in Miami.

Several of his singles have been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, including his debut single “Me Rehúso.” “Me Rehúso” has been certified 13 times platinum.

Tickets will be available Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Megabus partners with Southeastern Stages, add 16 routes
William Moore-Earvin
‘Drug Rich’ gang member sentenced to life for murder during gun deal
Grady Hospital bracing for mega investment
Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against...
Strider dominant, Contreras homers, Braves sweep Phillies