Deadly triple shooting at parking deck in northwest Atlanta under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a triple shooting at a parking deck in northwest Atlanta.

Police say the shooting happened Monday around 1 a.m. at the Berkley Heights apartment complex parking deck. A total of three people were shot. One of the victims, believed to be in their 20s, died at the scene.

Police say a father and son who were shot survived. They were taken to the hospital and are undergoing surgery. Their ages are around 40 and 20 years old.

Police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting but they believe two groups fired at each other.

“We believe that there was an escalating dispute between two groups of people that were in that deck, one group fled. We’re currently working our preliminary investigation right now and recover additional evidence as far as ballistics or witness statements,” said Germain Dearlove, Atlanta Police Department.

Police could not answer if the victims lived in the complex but say they are looking for a silver sedan that they believe took off after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

