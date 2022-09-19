‘Drug Rich’ gang member sentenced to life for murder during gun deal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been sentenced to life without parole plus 45 years after being convicted of murder.

William Moore-Earvin was convicted of shooting 19-year-old Andrew Miller in 2020. The pair met up at the Ashland Pine apartment complex in Stone Mountain to swap guns.

Moore-Earvin was to sell Miller a handgun; Miller was to sell Moore-Earvin a rifle. Moore-Earvin instead shot Miller in the chest, stole his phone and escaped in Miller’s car along with two other men. Miller died at the scene.

Detectives found social media videos of the three men celebrating the murder after the shooting. Miller’s gun can be seen in the videos.

Moore-Earvin was convicted of murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and other weapons charges. He is a member of the “Drug Rich” street gang.

His co-defendants, Emmanuel “Manny” Dawson and Arthur “Fazo” Harriet, are currently awaiting trial.

