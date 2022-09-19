‘Drug Rich’ gang member sentenced to life for murder during gun deal

William Moore-Earvin
William Moore-Earvin(Dekalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been sentenced to life without parole plus 45 years after being convicted of murder.

William Moore-Earvin was convicted of shooting 19-year-old Andrew Miller in 2020. The pair met up at the Ashland Pine apartment complex in Stone Mountain to swap guns.

Moore-Earvin was to sell Miller a handgun; Miller was to sell Moore-Earvin a rifle. Moore-Earvin instead shot Miller in the chest, stole his phone and escaped in Miller’s car along with two other men. Miller died at the scene.

Detectives found social media videos of the three men celebrating the murder after the shooting. Miller’s gun can be seen in the videos.

Moore-Earvin was convicted of murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and other weapons charges. He is a member of the “Drug Rich” street gang.

His co-defendants, Emmanuel “Manny” Dawson and Arthur “Fazo” Harriet, are currently awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grady Hospital bracing for mega investment
Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against...
Strider dominant, Contreras homers, Braves sweep Phillies
SHOOTING ON BRITAIN DRIVE
1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Lawrenceville
ANDRE KING
Man arrested for killing woman in Lilburn on Sunday night