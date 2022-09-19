Expecting mother shares frustrations ahead of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The frustrations of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure continues for many residents, including for expecting mother Yasha Afaq.

“In all of my 9 months, I thought this period would be my most relaxing time,” Afaq said.

Instead, it’s been a frantic few days as Afaq tries to find a new hospital for her delivery.

The first time expecting mother is 37 weeks pregnant with a due date of October 10, the same date her provider at AMC told her they had to shut down.

While AMC is closing on November 1, Afaq told CBS46 her midwifery is closing with the labor and delivery unit a month earlier.

She said the practice doesn’t have enough time to find a new hospital to deliver at.

“If it had been six months’ notice, I’m sure they would have been able to do something,” Afaq said. “But it’s like hardly two months.”

The hospital’s closure came as a shock to patients, employees and local leaders, many concerned because the hospital closing disproportionately affects low-income and uninsured residents.

“If all the hospitals start acting like businesses instead of healthcare facilities, then where are all the people supposed to go?” Afaq asked.

This will be the second emergency room that Wellstar has closed in metro Atlanta this year. Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point transitioned to a different model of care in May.

A rally was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation last week.

