Final farewell to ‘The Elizabethan Era’, all 70 years of it, is officially over

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Queen Elizabeth was always destined for the history books.

Today, Britain helped write her final chapter. A grand and emotional goodbye to the only queen most people here has ever known.

It was a send-off fit for a queen. The Queen.

The Elizabethan Era, all 70 years of it, is officially over.

We don’t do queens and kings in America. But here in the United Kingdom, she has been a steadying constant in a sea of change; an enduring symbol who served her country and secured its love.

An Anglican bishop involved in the day’s planning said the queen didn’t want her funeral to be boring. It was not.

The most powerful people in the world, including President Biden and his wife, Jill, came to pay their respects and witness history.

And thousands lined the procession route. Some, too young to appreciate the significance. Ashley, the father of Cameron, an almost-one-year-old told me, “I was keen to show him what the Queen meant to us as a whole and what she did for our nation.”

I asked Angela from Scotland which moment stood out to her. “I think when I saw the Prince and Princess of Wales with young George and Charlotte, that was really something very special.”

Emily from London said the coming together of so many people “shows how important (the queen) was. And she went further than what people needed, she did more, she gave us what we didn’t even realize we needed and that’s fantastic.”

From London, the queen was brought to Windsor, to be buried next to her late husband, Phillip.

With the monarchy’s line of succession, Elizabeth was likely the last queen we’ll ever see. King Charles, will be followed by his son William, and one day, William’s son, George.

How will the men do, after 70 years with a woman wearing the crown? We’ll have to wait and see. But it will be very hard for any of them to fill the shoes of a monarch whose impact was felt in her kingdom and around the world.

