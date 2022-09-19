FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning up the heat this week

High temperatures head back into the 90′s just in time for the official start of Fall
We head back into the 90's Tuesday through Thursday. Cooler by Friday.
We head back into the 90's Tuesday through Thursday. Cooler by Friday.
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Happy Monday, everyone! After a beautiful and warm weekend, we look ahead to more of the same for the start of the work week.

Today’s High: 88°

Tonight’s Low: 68°

Rain chance: 0%

Expect our temperatures to gradually warm through the first half of the week. We will top out in the low 90′s Tuesday through Thursday. Due to the Summer-like heat returning, we do have a First Alert for Tuesday.

Thankfully, we do look to have a cold front arrive Thursday night into Friday. This will drop our humidity, and give us very pleasant mornings, and more mild afternoons to round out the week and kick off the weekend.

Heading back into the 90's tomorrow through Thursday. Cooler and more seasonable air returns...
Heading back into the 90's tomorrow through Thursday. Cooler and more seasonable air returns Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

