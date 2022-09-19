Former Bulldog David Andrews jokes about former Alabama QB Mac Jones ‘flaw’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Veteran New England Patriots center and former Georgia Bulldog David Andrews has been in the NFL for eight seasons and has seen many ups and downs during his career.

The former UGA star knows a thing or two about winning championships, playing at a high level and more importantly, the Georgia rivalry with Alabama.

The Patriots captain joked that his second-year quarterback Mac Jones has one cryptic flaw. Andrews was recently asked about the importance of quarterback Mac Jones to the team’s success.

According to MassLive.com, Andrews said “he’s done a great job since he’s come in here. He’s a great guy, He’s got one just cryptic flaw, going to Alabama. But that’s about it. But naw, he’s a great guy, love getting to work with him every day and getting to see him grow each day and each week in his career.”

The former Bulldog was drafted in 2015, a season when the Patriots had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL under former coach Dave Deguglielmo.

Andrews has won two Super Bowls and played in another during his Patriots tenure.

Jones, in his second year in the NFL, is looking to help the Patriots get back to their winning ways this season. The Patriots won 10 games in 2021 and hope to put themselves in a position to win their AFC East division in 2022, a dominance that has been unmatched by any team in the NFL during the last 22 seasons.

Andrews may be pretty excited to see that Georgia is ranked No. 1 in college football power rankings in 2022.

Even though 15 players left for the NFL after winning Georgia’s first national title since 1980, there still is still plenty of talent and an attitude that winning a championship leaves behind, coach Kirby Smart said.

