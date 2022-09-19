Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be broadcast live Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to be broadcast live on Sept. 19 from the Prince of Wales’s World Athletes Monument to the Olympic Games at Pershing Point, according to officials.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, died at the age of 96 on Sept. 7.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. London time or 6 a.m. in Atlanta on Sept. 19. She will be buried in Windsor.

After the funeral, the coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle, just outside of London, and she will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, at St. George’s Chapel.

She reigned 70 years and 214 days after becoming queen at the age of 25. Queen Elizabeth II was married to Philip Mountbatten for 73 years until his death in April 2021. They had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. Charles became king when Queen Elizabeth died.

The Prince of Wales’s World Athletes Monument is the only building erected by the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, outside of Great Britain. It was gifted by the Prince of Wales’s Foundation for Architecture to the City of Atlanta and the people of Georgia to commemorate the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games.

The National Monuments Foundation, Midtown Alliance, and Fulton County are joint custodians of the monument. The monument has become a gathering place for citizens of Atlanta since the Queen’s passing last Thursday.

Officials expect massive crowds from Westminster Abbey from 6 a.m. through 7 a.m.

Georgia officials are expected to make remarks while the jumbotron continues to broadcast the Queen’s funeral procession to Windsor Castle.

The land was donated by Georgia DOT Commissioner Wayne Shackelford through the efforts of Mayor Sam Massell and was dedicated by Lord Morris officially representing Queen Elizabeth II during the Centennial Olympic Games.

When Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris on August 31, 1997, CNN estimated thousands of people traveled around the world to pay their respects. Traffic was rerouted around the monument because of the massive crowds of people sleeping around the plaza.

