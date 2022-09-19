Gather ‘round Festival returns Sept. 29
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gather ‘round Festival will return Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. The four-day event will take place at various locations around Echo Street West near Georgia Tech.
A huge number of chefs, restaurants and bartenders will descend on Echo Street West, showcasing the best Atlanta has to offer. The weekend will kick off with Soul of the South, a massive pop-up showcase with more than 35 vendors on offer.
Tickets for the entire festival are available here. Proceeds will benefit Speed Rack, a charity focused on women in bartending, and Giving Kitchen, which provides emergency assistance to food service workers.
