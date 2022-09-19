Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams.

Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership.

This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams.

Hospital leaders said this military-civilian partnership will work towards achieving the goal of eliminating preventable trauma-related deaths on battlefields or in civilian settings.

The program enables military medical personnel to build their clinical skills by working at premier trauma centers across the country.

“For us to be able to train side by side with the military providers, it really is bidirectional education,” said Grady Trauma Medical Director, Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin. “We gain so much from them and they will gain so much from us.”

Atlanta Medical Center, the other level one trauma center in Atlanta, is set to close in November.

CBS46 asked Grady’s trauma medical director how the hospital can balance these new programs and partnerships while preparing for an influx of patients that are expected to come to Grady once AMC closes its doors.

“Grady is able to absorb so much,” said Dr. Benjamin. “Grady is here for the city of Atlanta and we’re Grady strong. We’ll be great. Its amazing leadership that runs this hospital has come in really quickly and has created a plan that is going to work for the city.”

Recently, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Grady would receive $130 million in state–allocated funds to help expand Grady’s bed capacity by nearly 200 beds.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.