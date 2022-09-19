Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals

Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.(USDA.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A frozen meal by Healthy Choice was just recalled.

This is especially important for anyone allergic to milk.

The Korean-style beef is part of the line of Power Bowls.

Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the labels do not have a warning that the meals contain milk.

There have not been reports of anyone getting sick.

You can find details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road rage shooting and crash scene in Stone Mountain.
Shots fired during road rage incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant
According to gas experts, most of the country is now using winter-blend fuel, which is less...
Gas prices see longest downward trend since 2015, but could it be the end of the road?
FILE - Record producer Chaka Zulu looks through material, created by his artists, to post to...
Outpouring of online support for Ludacris’ manager charged with murder
The NETHERWORLD float at Dragon Con 2021.
Ways to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta