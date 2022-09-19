Homicide investigation underway on Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning in Lilburn.
The Gwinnett Police Department says a homicide occurred on the 4500 block of Stone Mountain Highway. They say one male was found dead at the scene.
CBS46 will continue to monitor developments on this story and provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.