Homicide investigation underway on Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn

Lilburn homicide scene.
Lilburn homicide scene.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning in Lilburn.

The Gwinnett Police Department says a homicide occurred on the 4500 block of Stone Mountain Highway. They say one male was found dead at the scene. 

CBS46 will continue to monitor developments on this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road rage shooting and crash scene in Stone Mountain.
Shots fired during road rage incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home
FILE - Record producer Chaka Zulu looks through material, created by his artists, to post to...
Outpouring of online support for Ludacris’ manager charged with murder
The NETHERWORLD float at Dragon Con 2021.
Ways to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta
Olivia Lee got a hard lesson on the complicated world of extended car warranties.
CarShield makes big promises, but here’s what you need to know
McTeacher's Nights
McDonald’s celebrates ‘McTeacher’s Nights’ this week