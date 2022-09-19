I-285 shutdown after tractor-trailer fire in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs traffic fire
Sandy Springs traffic fire(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 westbound at Riverside Drive in Sandy Springs is causing traffic delays.

Both lanes of traffic have been shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to Sandy Springs police.

CBS46 will continue to monitor this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Murder investigation underway at used car dealership in Lilburn
New ordinance could impact Atlanta pet owners
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
Flowers on the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Windsor Castle...
Final farewell to ‘The Elizabethan Era’, all 70 years of it, is officially over