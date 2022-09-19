I-285 shutdown after tractor-trailer fire in Sandy Springs
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 westbound at Riverside Drive in Sandy Springs is causing traffic delays.
Both lanes of traffic have been shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to Sandy Springs police.
I-285 shut down at Riverside Drive in both directions. Use caution in the area. #TrafficAlert #SSPD pic.twitter.com/MP5e5NL1gw— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) September 19, 2022
