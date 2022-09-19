LIVE FROM LONDON: CBS46 coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II 9/19/22

CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum providing live reports from London
CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum providing live reports from London(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 anchor Rick Folbaum and David Whisenant from WBTV in North Carolina are in London to cover the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. They will provide live coverage on-air and online for CBS46 and WBTV respectively.

Sept. 19

