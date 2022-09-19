Man arrested for killing woman in Lilburn on Sunday night

ANDRE KING
ANDRE KING(GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was shot and killed on Sunday at a residence on Burns Road in Lilburn.

Gwinnett Police Department says they responded to a person shot call at about 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the gunshot victim in the front yard. Medical aid was rendered but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they arrested 49-year-old Andre Marvell King from Lilburn for the woman’s death. He has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

The woman has been identified as 29-year-old Celeste Lawson from Bowdon.

The relationship between the two is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SHOOTING ON BRITAIN DRIVE
1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Lawrenceville
Mourners gathered Monday morning at The World Athlete's Monument for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral
Road rage shooting and crash scene in Stone Mountain.
Shots fired during road rage incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home
FILE - Record producer Chaka Zulu looks through material, created by his artists, to post to...
Outpouring of online support for Ludacris’ manager charged with murder