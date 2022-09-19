Man arrested for killing woman in Lilburn on Sunday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was shot and killed on Sunday at a residence on Burns Road in Lilburn.

Gwinnett Police Department says they responded to a person shot call at about 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the gunshot victim in the front yard. Medical aid was rendered but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they arrested 49-year-old Andre Marvell King from Lilburn for the woman’s death. He has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

The woman has been identified as 29-year-old Celeste Lawson from Bowdon.

The relationship between the two is unknown.

