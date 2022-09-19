McDonald’s celebrates ‘McTeacher’s Nights’ this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Local McDonald’s restaurants will donate 10 percent of their proceeds this week to local schools during “McTeacher’s Nights.”

19 local schools will benefit from the program; each school will get proceeds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at one location one night this week. All 19 schools are tied to a different McDonald’s location.

Teachers from the schools will greet students and parents from behind the counter during the event.

The full list of locations and schools is below.

September 19

1203 E. Virginia Ave., East Point, GA 30344: Benefitting The Rise Schools

5192 Jonesboro Rd., Lake City GA 30120: Benefitting Mont Zion Elementary

September 20

1203 E. Virginia Ave., East Point, GA 30344: Benefitting Crawford E. Long Middle School

1881 Grayson Hwy., Grayson, GA 30017: Benefitting Starling Elementary School

2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501: Benefitting White Sulphur Elementary School

1855 Mars Hill Rd. NW, Acworth, GA 30101: Benefitting Frey Elementary School

September 21

3893 North Druid Hills Rd., Decatur, GA 30033: Benefitting McLendon Elementary School

2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501: Benefitting East Hall High School

2370 Buford Drive NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30043: Benefitting Collins Hill High School

2591 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080: Benefitting Argyle Elementary School

1855 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth, GA 30101: Benefitting Allatoona High School

1050 Nathan Dean Byp., Rockmart, GA 30153: Benefitting Rockmart High School

September 22

1585 441 Bypass, Cornelia, GA 30531: Benefitting Cornelia Elementary School

2591 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080: Benefitting Pickett’s Mill Elementary

2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501: Benefitting New Holland Elementary

1195 Powder Springs Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30064: Benefitting Milford Elementary School

September 28

1429 Riverstone Parkway, Canton, GA 30114: Benefitting R.M. Moore Elementary School

