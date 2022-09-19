McDonald’s celebrates ‘McTeacher’s Nights’ this week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Local McDonald’s restaurants will donate 10 percent of their proceeds this week to local schools during “McTeacher’s Nights.”
19 local schools will benefit from the program; each school will get proceeds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at one location one night this week. All 19 schools are tied to a different McDonald’s location.
Teachers from the schools will greet students and parents from behind the counter during the event.
The full list of locations and schools is below.
September 19
1203 E. Virginia Ave., East Point, GA 30344: Benefitting The Rise Schools
5192 Jonesboro Rd., Lake City GA 30120: Benefitting Mont Zion Elementary
September 20
1203 E. Virginia Ave., East Point, GA 30344: Benefitting Crawford E. Long Middle School
1881 Grayson Hwy., Grayson, GA 30017: Benefitting Starling Elementary School
2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501: Benefitting White Sulphur Elementary School
1855 Mars Hill Rd. NW, Acworth, GA 30101: Benefitting Frey Elementary School
September 21
3893 North Druid Hills Rd., Decatur, GA 30033: Benefitting McLendon Elementary School
2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501: Benefitting East Hall High School
2370 Buford Drive NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30043: Benefitting Collins Hill High School
2591 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080: Benefitting Argyle Elementary School
1855 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth, GA 30101: Benefitting Allatoona High School
1050 Nathan Dean Byp., Rockmart, GA 30153: Benefitting Rockmart High School
September 22
1585 441 Bypass, Cornelia, GA 30531: Benefitting Cornelia Elementary School
2591 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080: Benefitting Pickett’s Mill Elementary
2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501: Benefitting New Holland Elementary
1195 Powder Springs Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30064: Benefitting Milford Elementary School
September 28
1429 Riverstone Parkway, Canton, GA 30114: Benefitting R.M. Moore Elementary School
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.