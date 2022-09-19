Moe’s Southwest Grill to give out free queso Sept. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Moe’s Southwest Grill will give out free, no-strings-attached queso dip Sept. 20.

Moe’s Reward members can also enter to win a limited-edition “Queso Incognito” container, a speaker-shaped box so queso (or anything else you can fit in there) can be lugged around. They’ll also have the opportunity to win free queso for a year.

No other purchase is necessary for the free queso. There are 12 Moe’s Southwest Grill locations in Atlanta.

