Moe’s Southwest Grill to give out free queso Sept. 20
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Moe’s Southwest Grill will give out free, no-strings-attached queso dip Sept. 20.
Moe’s Reward members can also enter to win a limited-edition “Queso Incognito” container, a speaker-shaped box so queso (or anything else you can fit in there) can be lugged around. They’ll also have the opportunity to win free queso for a year.
No other purchase is necessary for the free queso. There are 12 Moe’s Southwest Grill locations in Atlanta.
