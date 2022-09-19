Moe’s Southwest Grill to give out free queso Sept. 20

Queso Incognito
Queso Incognito(Moe's Southwest Grill)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Moe’s Southwest Grill will give out free, no-strings-attached queso dip Sept. 20.

Moe’s Reward members can also enter to win a limited-edition “Queso Incognito” container, a speaker-shaped box so queso (or anything else you can fit in there) can be lugged around. They’ll also have the opportunity to win free queso for a year.

No other purchase is necessary for the free queso. There are 12 Moe’s Southwest Grill locations in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Zaxby's Saucesicles
Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores
Gather Round, 2021, Friday
Gather ‘round Festival returns Sept. 29
Game of the Week: Marietta vs. Walton
Ellianos Coffee
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee