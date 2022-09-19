Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta.

For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.

”This is mostly going to apply to dogs that are outside or if you live in multi-family housing and you can hear it through the walls, it would apply,” said Councilmember Dustin Hillis with District 9, “It applies across the city with the exception being dog facilities.”

Atlanta City Council was in a conversation Monday about an ordinance that changes an existing Animal Nuisance law. Now, if a pet barks, whines, meows, or crows continuously for 10 minutes, the animal is considered a nuisance, instead of 20 minutes under the original law.

”This is really going towards the health of the animal. If there are dogs barking for 20 minutes, really even 10 minutes which we are lowering this to, there is something wrong with the environment or with the dog, and this seeks to compel owners to more properly pay attention to what is wrong with their dog and to address that,” said Hillis.

Animal owners CBS46 spoke to Monday say they’re concerned by the new law. They say animals whining or barking for 10 minutes aren’t always signs that something is wrong.

The ordinance does have exceptions.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.