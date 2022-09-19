Outpouring of online support for Ludacris’ manager charged with murder

FILE - Record producer Chaka Zulu looks through material, created by his artists, to post to YouTube on Sept. 2, 2008, in Atlanta. Zulu, who manages rap star and actor Ludacris, was injured in a parking lot shooting in an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta on Sunday night, June 26, 2022. A man was killed and another man was also injured in the incident.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many people are voicing their support on social media for rapper 52-year-old Chaka Zulu, who was arrested last week for murder and other charges stemming from an incident on June 26.

Zulu is the longtime manager for Ludacris.

A shooting in a parking lot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead left Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, with serious injuries and resulted in the death of 23-year-old Artez Benton. Another man was also shot and injured.

A statement from Zulu’s legal team was posted to Zulu’s Instagram account last night.

Thousands of people have commented on the post, including quite a few well-known names.

Zulu’s sister Aiyisha Obafemi is also speaking out on social media, demanding justice and criticizing Atlanta Police Department.

Zulu reportedly turned himself in on Sept. 13 and was booked into Fulton County Jail. He was released the same day on bond. He is facing four charges, including murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Zulu’s lawyers claim that the music executive fired his gun in self-defense.

