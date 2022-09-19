Shots fired during road rage incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A road rage incident turned violent Monday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police say at this time, it appears that the shooter fired rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver. The driver then struck a second vehicle and the two ran into a residence at Tradd Court and Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain.

NOW: Two cars into a home on Ashley Ln in DeKalb Co. Police say a driver shot at another driver, striking them. That driver then ran into a third vehicle, and both crashed into the houses. Shooting victim is in serious condition; no other injuries. Shooter not in custody. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RhWhv5ldxp — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) September 19, 2022

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time. The investigation continues.

