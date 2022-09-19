Shots fired during road rage incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A road rage incident turned violent Monday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police say at this time, it appears that the shooter fired rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver. The driver then struck a second vehicle and the two ran into a residence at Tradd Court and Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time. The investigation continues.

