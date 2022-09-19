Strider dominant, Contreras homers, Braves sweep Phillies

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against...
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)(Edward M. Pio Roda | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and struck out 10, William Contreras hit a tiebreaking homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 for a three-game sweep.

Strider didn’t allow a hit until Alec Bohm homered to tie the score 1-1.

Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II looked as if he might catch the ball as he leapt, but it went just out of the reach of his glove and over the wall.

Bohm’s 12th homer traveled 412 feet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Along with the celebration, the Atlanta Braves hosted a celebration event at the Jackie...
Defending champion Atlanta Braves to visit White House, celebrate championship
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton, right, is pulled from a baseball game against...
Rodón leaves with blister, still leads Giants past Braves
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat after he walked during the fifth inning of the...
Braves to host sixth annual Los Bravos night Sept. 16
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates with Austin Riley, left, after hitting a two-run home...
Wright earns 18th win, Braves beat Giants 5-1, gain on Mets