Ways to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halloween is fast approaching and that means haunted houses and spooky nights are in order! If you’re looking for ways to scare yourself and have some fun during spooky season, you’ve come to the right place.
Check below for Halloween events happening around Atlanta!
- WHAT: Classic Atlanta haunted house with two new attractions this year: The Undying Horror and Parasitic.
- WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 23 and Nov. 12. Also open Oct. 6, 11-13, 18-20, 24-27 and 31.
- WHERE: 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain
- WHAT: Atlanta haunted house brings three attractions this year, including asylum-set Vertigo Haunt.
- WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 16 and Oct. 31.
- WHERE: 320 Temple Ave, Newnan
Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House
- WHAT: Haunted house with three attractions: Nightmare’s Gate General Hospital, Terror Falls and The Hauntings of Longview Estate.
- WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 23 and Oct. 31
- WHERE: 3844 Longview Dr., Douglasville
- WHAT: Haunted house with three attractions: Nightmare’s Gate General Hospital, Terror Falls and The Hauntings of Longview Estate.
- WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 24 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31.
- WHERE: 5389 N Main St, Acworth
- WHAT: Haunted house with zombie theme.
- WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 16 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 20, 24-27 and 31.
- WHERE: 1320 Blairs Bridge Rd, Lithia Springs
- WHAT: Haunted house themed around seemingly alive buildings and their inhabitants.
- WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 30 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 20, 26, 27 and 31.
- WHERE: 2075 Marietta Hwy, Canton
Little 5 Points Festival & Parade
- WHAT: Yearly festival features first parade since 2018.
- WHEN: Oct. 22 and 23
- WHERE: Little 5 Points, Atlanta
- WHAT: Tour through ghostly events and unexplained sightings at the historic Midtown theater.
- WHEN: Oct. 17 through 20, 24 through 27.
- WHERE: Fox Theatre, Atlanta
- WHAT: Haunted house with a late 1990s, early 2000s pop culture horror theme.
- WHEN: Sept. 16 through Oct. 16
- WHERE: Underground Atlanta, Atlanta
- WHAT: Performance of iconic 1980s musical.
- WHEN: Oct. 14 through 31
- WHERE: New Theatre in the Square, Marietta
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular
- WHAT: Symphony performs theme music of heroes and villains. Costumes encouraged!
- WHEN: Oct. 16, 3 p.m.
- WHERE: 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta
Want your event added to this article? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.