Ways to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta

The NETHERWORLD float at Dragon Con 2021.
The NETHERWORLD float at Dragon Con 2021.(NETHERWORLD Haunted House)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halloween is fast approaching and that means haunted houses and spooky nights are in order! If you’re looking for ways to scare yourself and have some fun during spooky season, you’ve come to the right place.

Check below for Halloween events happening around Atlanta!

Netherworld Haunted House

  • WHAT: Classic Atlanta haunted house with two new attractions this year: The Undying Horror and Parasitic.
  • WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 23 and Nov. 12. Also open Oct. 6, 11-13, 18-20, 24-27 and 31.
  • WHERE: 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain

13 Stories Haunted House

  • WHAT: Atlanta haunted house brings three attractions this year, including asylum-set Vertigo Haunt.
  • WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 16 and Oct. 31.
  • WHERE: 320 Temple Ave, Newnan

Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House

  • WHAT: Haunted house with three attractions: Nightmare’s Gate General Hospital, Terror Falls and The Hauntings of Longview Estate.
  • WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 23 and Oct. 31
  • WHERE: 3844 Longview Dr., Douglasville

Folklore Haunted House

  • WHAT: Haunted house with three attractions: Nightmare’s Gate General Hospital, Terror Falls and The Hauntings of Longview Estate.
  • WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 24 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31.
  • WHERE: 5389 N Main St, Acworth

Containment Haunted House

  • WHAT: Haunted house with zombie theme.
  • WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 16 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 20, 24-27 and 31.
  • WHERE: 1320 Blairs Bridge Rd, Lithia Springs

Paranoia Haunted House

  • WHAT: Haunted house themed around seemingly alive buildings and their inhabitants.
  • WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 30 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 20, 26, 27 and 31.
  • WHERE: 2075 Marietta Hwy, Canton

Little 5 Points Festival & Parade

  • WHAT: Yearly festival features first parade since 2018.
  • WHEN: Oct. 22 and 23
  • WHERE: Little 5 Points, Atlanta

Fox Theatre Ghost Tours

  • WHAT: Tour through ghostly events and unexplained sightings at the historic Midtown theater.
  • WHEN: Oct. 17 through 20, 24 through 27.
  • WHERE: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Save the Video Store!

  • WHAT: Haunted house with a late 1990s, early 2000s pop culture horror theme.
  • WHEN: Sept. 16 through Oct. 16
  • WHERE: Underground Atlanta, Atlanta

Little Shop of Horrors

  • WHAT: Performance of iconic 1980s musical.
  • WHEN: Oct. 14 through 31
  • WHERE: New Theatre in the Square, Marietta

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular

  • WHAT: Symphony performs theme music of heroes and villains. Costumes encouraged!
  • WHEN: Oct. 16, 3 p.m.
  • WHERE: 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

Want your event added to this article? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road rage shooting and crash scene in Stone Mountain.
Shots fired during road rage incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home
FILE - Record producer Chaka Zulu looks through material, created by his artists, to post to...
Outpouring of online support for Ludacris’ manager charged with murder
Olivia Lee got a hard lesson on the complicated world of extended car warranties.
CarShield makes big promises, but here’s what you need to know
McTeacher's Nights
McDonald’s celebrates ‘McTeacher’s Nights’ this week