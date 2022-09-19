Ways to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halloween is fast approaching and that means haunted houses and spooky nights are in order! If you’re looking for ways to scare yourself and have some fun during spooky season, you’ve come to the right place.

Check below for Halloween events happening around Atlanta!

Netherworld Haunted House

WHAT: Classic Atlanta haunted house with two new attractions this year: The Undying Horror and Parasitic .

WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 23 and Nov. 12. Also open Oct. 6, 11-13, 18-20, 24-27 and 31.

WHERE: 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain

13 Stories Haunted House

WHAT: Atlanta haunted house brings three attractions this year, including asylum-set Vertigo Haunt.

WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 16 and Oct. 31.

WHERE: 320 Temple Ave, Newnan

Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House

WHAT: Haunted house with three attractions: Nightmare’s Gate General Hospital , Terror Falls and The Hauntings of Longview Estate.

WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 23 and Oct. 31

WHERE: 3844 Longview Dr., Douglasville

Folklore Haunted House

WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 24 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31.

WHERE: 5389 N Main St, Acworth

Containment Haunted House

WHAT: Haunted house with zombie theme.

WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 16 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 20, 24-27 and 31.

WHERE: 1320 Blairs Bridge Rd, Lithia Springs

Paranoia Haunted House

WHAT: Haunted house themed around seemingly alive buildings and their inhabitants.

WHEN: Weekends between Sept. 30 and Nov. 5. Also open Oct 20, 26, 27 and 31.

WHERE: 2075 Marietta Hwy, Canton

Little 5 Points Festival & Parade

WHAT: Yearly festival features first parade since 2018.

WHEN: Oct. 22 and 23

WHERE: Little 5 Points, Atlanta

Fox Theatre Ghost Tours

WHAT: Tour through ghostly events and unexplained sightings at the historic Midtown theater.

WHEN: Oct. 17 through 20, 24 through 27.

WHERE: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Save the Video Store!

WHAT: Haunted house with a late 1990s, early 2000s pop culture horror theme.

WHEN: Sept. 16 through Oct. 16

WHERE: Underground Atlanta, Atlanta

Little Shop of Horrors

WHAT: Performance of iconic 1980s musical.

WHEN: Oct. 14 through 31

WHERE: New Theatre in the Square, Marietta

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular

WHAT: Symphony performs theme music of heroes and villains. Costumes encouraged!

WHEN: Oct. 16, 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

Want your event added to this article? Email alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!

