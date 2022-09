ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman has been killed after being hit by a car in northwest Atlanta.

It happened Monday around 2:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Police are saying it was a hit-and-run.

CBS46 is currently working to get more information about the victim and any leads on the driver responsible.

