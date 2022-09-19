Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out.

The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.

Zaxby’s is also offering a buy one, get one half off deal on their boneless wings through Sept. 27. The deal is only available through the restaurant’s app.

