Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores

Zaxby's Saucesicles
Zaxby's Saucesicles(Zaxby's)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out.

The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.

Zaxby’s is also offering a buy one, get one half off deal on their boneless wings through Sept. 27. The deal is only available through the restaurant’s app.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Queso Incognito
Moe’s Southwest Grill to give out free queso Sept. 20
Gather Round, 2021, Friday
Gather ‘round Festival returns Sept. 29
Game of the Week: Marietta vs. Walton
Ellianos Coffee
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee