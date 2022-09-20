1 person shot on MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta

MLK Jr. Drive shooting scene.
MLK Jr. Drive shooting scene.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation.

The Atlanta Police Department says one person was shot around 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Police are still gathering information and details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

