APD arrested one suspect in death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on the disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir.

During a press conference Tuesday, investigators announced that while Diante Reynolds has been arrested, there is another suspect wanted in connection with Lenoir’s death.

Authorities now need your help in locating Steven Oboite who they believe is the second suspect.

Steven Oboite, suspect in death of Allahnia Lenoir (APD)

According to investigators, Allahnia was last seen at 1660 Peachtree St, where they believe she was killed and her body was disposed of by the two suspects.

The Atlanta Police stated that the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

