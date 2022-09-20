APD arrested one suspect in death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir

APD arrest Diante Reynolds in death and disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir
APD arrest Diante Reynolds in death and disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir(APD)
By ORhonde Chapman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on the disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir.

During a press conference Tuesday, investigators announced that while Diante Reynolds has been arrested, there is another suspect wanted in connection with Lenoir’s death.

Authorities now need your help in locating Steven Oboite who they believe is the second suspect.

Steven Oboite, suspect in death of Allahnia Lenoir
Steven Oboite, suspect in death of Allahnia Lenoir(APD)

According to investigators, Allahnia was last seen at 1660 Peachtree St, where they believe she was killed and her body was disposed of by the two suspects.

The Atlanta Police stated that the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Read more below

Atlanta Police continue to search for 24-year-old woman missing nearly a month
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

'Breach of Peace''s Mike Wiley
Lawrenceville Arts Center reveals October events lineup
Body of young juvenile recovered in wooded area near Lithonia Park, police say
Lithonia neighbors on edge after a young boy’s body was found in nearby woods
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll
Georgia election voting stickers
Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Georgia