Atlanta-based artists create ‘Impossible Currency’ pop-up

Impossible Currency
Impossible Currency(Impossible Currency)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based artists Kristen Giorgi and Sheyda Mehrara have opened Impossible Currency, a pop-up shop and art studio, in Buckhead Village.

Giorgi and Mehrara first met in 2015 through friends in the Atlanta art community and instantly hit it off. They’re both painters who use large strokes and gestures to create complex works.

The concept of the space grew out of the pair’s mutually shared aesthetic styles and a desire to showcase their work in a custom-designed environment. The space is also a retail gallery with “an ever-evolving selection of available works by both artists.”

The space is open for appointments only. You can schedule one here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southern Belle
Southern Belle hosts charity dinner Sept. 25
beer generic
Decatur Beer Festival becomes non-profit SUDS
Oktoberfest
Mixed-use community Avalon to hold Oktoberfest Oct. 1
Oktoberfest Glassware
Fire Maker Brewing Co. celebrates Oktoberfest Oct. 15