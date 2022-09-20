Atlanta-based artists create ‘Impossible Currency’ pop-up

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based artists Kristen Giorgi and Sheyda Mehrara have opened Impossible Currency, a pop-up shop and art studio, in Buckhead Village.

Giorgi and Mehrara first met in 2015 through friends in the Atlanta art community and instantly hit it off. They’re both painters who use large strokes and gestures to create complex works.

The concept of the space grew out of the pair’s mutually shared aesthetic styles and a desire to showcase their work in a custom-designed environment. The space is also a retail gallery with “an ever-evolving selection of available works by both artists.”

The space is open for appointments only. You can schedule one here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.