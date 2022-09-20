Closing arguments, jury deliberations begin in Sandy Springs deadly road rage trial

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Closing arguments began Monday in the trial for a fatal 2019 road rage incident in Sandy Springs.

Atlanta lawyer Bryan Schmitt is accused of striking Hamid Jahangard with his car on River Valley Road.

According to officials, Schmitt believed the 60-year-old threw a golf ball at his car.

Schmitt is facing several charges, including felony murder.

