Decatur Beer Festival becomes non-profit SUDS

Acronym stands for ‘Simply Us Doing Our Share’
beer generic
(WILX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Decatur Beer Fest returns for the first time in two years Oct. 15, and it’s sporting a new name! The festival is now known as SUDS; festival organizers have created a non-profit of the same name. The acronym stands for “Simply Us Doing Our Share.”

All proceeds from the 2022 festival will be donated to organizations at Decatur’s Legacy Park, the festival’s new home. The festival will feature pop-up booths highlighting each organization that will benefit from the proceeds.

Tickets are $65 and can be found here.

